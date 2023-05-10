MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Empathy, hope and a drive to find solutions that will change their communities and the world for the better characterize the new cohort of Bucklew Scholars beginning their journeys at West Virginia University focused on building a more sustainable and inclusive future.
Each year, the Bucklew Scholarship is given to 20 high-achieving West Virginia students accepted to the University and qualifies them to be considered for the Foundation Scholarship, the highest academic scholarship at WVU.
The talented high school seniors selected for this scholarship are equipped with intellectual curiosity, ambition and critical thinking skills needed to create positive change.
This year, two of the Bucklew Scholars are from the Putnam Herald coverage area.
Daniel Curtis, who served as his high school mascot and graduated from Winfield High School at the age of 16, will use his degrees in physics and astronomy as a path to earning a doctoral degree in astrophysics and ultimately a career in research.
Benjamin Blackwell, a 16-year soccer player and kicker for St. Albans school football team who is still exploring his career options, cites a summer job at a friend’s auto body shop with creating his interest in mechanics while attendance at the Envision National Youth Leadership Forum at Georgia Tech piqued his interest in space exploration.
The Neil S. Bucklew Scholarship is named for the 20th president of WVU and is valued at $40,000, providing its recipients with $10,000 per year over four years to be used toward educational costs. All Bucklew Scholars have qualified for the Honors College at WVU, and the scholarship may be used in addition to the state’s Promise Scholarship.
The scholarships are part of the University’s comprehensive awards program and are supported, in part, by the WVU Foundation, the private nonprofit corporation that generates, receives and administers private gifts for the benefit of WVU.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.