Freshman Peter Zamora walks the sideline as Marshall takes on Georgia State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. Zamora entered the transfer portal earlier this week.
Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage makes a catch as Herd football practices ahead of their Myrtle Beach Bowl game against UConn on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As the Marshall football team prepares for the Myrtle Beach Bowl against UConn in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Dec. 19, it isn’t facing the same issue that many schools across the country are.
While two Herd players have already entered the transfer portal — quarterback Peter Zamora and defensive lineman Emmanuel Balogun — Marshall hasn’t yet been a victim of a sweeping trend across college football that has high-profile players opting out of playing in a bowl game in hopes of getting a head start on preparing for their chance in the National Football League.
Take a look at Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for instance, one of the Buckeyes’ biggest weapons who is opting out of the College Football Playoff to pursue his NFL opportunity.
But he’s not the only one.
There’s also Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey and Pitt quarterback Kendon Slovis who are among the ever growing list of players who have ended their collegiate careers a game early.
To date, 14 different football teams each had at least five student-athletes opt out of their respective bowl games. None have been hit harder than Oregon, which has had eight players opt out as of Friday evening, Florida (9) or Alabama, which has seen 10 student-athletes forego the final game of the season.
For Marshall, the freshman Zamora played in only one game this year, the season opener and was third on the team depth chart. Balogun, a sophomore, was a rotational piece on the defensive line, made 11 tackles (four for loss), recorded half a sack and broke up one pass in eight games.
While discussing the trend, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said he’s not worried about the opt-out trend reaching Huntington and expects all major contributors to play in the Thundering Herd’s bowl game.
“We don’t have that in our program. You sign up to play and if God allows you to play, you play,” Huff said. “Our guys, again, and I have no disrespect to the young men who do that, I understand the reasons, but in this family we fight together.”
He said it’s not something he has mandated, only ever encouraging them to approach each game as a family unit. The players, he added, have taken that to heart and are eager for one last chance to take the field together.
“I told them at the end of the year, I hope all our seniors get to play 35 years in the NFL but we don’t know, so don’t miss an opportunity to play the game you love with your family.”
It’s the sixth straight year the Herd has played in a bowl game to end the year.
Huff said he expects the seniors to play a major part in getting the team ready as they finalize their game plan for the Huskies before making their way south next week.
“Some of the seniors are really realizing that this is it,” Huff said. “Hopefully their care and emotion for the final game they may ever play will lead to their leadership and getting guys to do the right thing so we can prepare really well.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
