MORGANTOWN, W.Va.— A Hurricane High School senior is making good on a dream that was born during a third-grade school trip to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
Now, she has financial support to help achieve her dream.
Isabella Hart has earned a prestigious Bucklew Scholarship from West Virginia University, where she will major in mechanical and aerospace engineering.
The Bucklew Scholarship is given to 20 high-achieving West Virginia students accepted to the University. They are now in the running for the Foundation Scholarship, WVU’s highest academic scholarship.
Another Putnam County student receiving the the scholarship is state tennis champion Emma Whittaker from Winfield High School, a biomedical engineering major who plans to use her degree in biomedical engineering as a path to a customized auditory prosthesis and artificial bone research and development.
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, WVU’s Bucklew Scholars continue to maintain high standards for academics, a passion for discovery and a desire to serve their state and others, while eagerly awaiting an opportunity to travel abroad.
Resolute in pursuit of their goals, a thirst for knowledge and dedication to their communities, these high school seniors have demonstrated resiliency as disruption hit at a pivotal time in their lives.
The Neil S. Bucklew Scholarship is named after WVU’s 20th president and is valued at $40,000, providing its recipients with $10,000 per year over four years to be used toward educational costs. All Bucklew Scholars have qualified for the Honors College at WVU, and the scholarship may be used in addition to the state’s PROMISE Scholarship.
The scholarships are part of the University’s comprehensive awards program and are supported, in part, by the WVU Foundation, the private non-profit corporation that generates, receives and administers private gifts for the benefit of WVU.
Read about all 20 Bucklew Scholars at https://wvutoday.wvu.edu/stories.