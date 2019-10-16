Mark Rucker rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns as Tyler Consolidated held off Buffalo for 28-14 prep football win Friday night in Sistersville.
Rucker ripped off scoring runs of 67, 63 and 5 yards to lead the Knights’ offense, which rolled up 448 total yards.
Also for Tyler (4-2), quarterback Gage Huffman completed 8 of 17 passes for 189 yards, including a 5-yard TD pass, and freshman Jayden Helmick caught two passes for 109 yards and a score.
Buffalo senior running back Elijah Brock ran for 174 yards and a TD on 24 carries, while Chase Lovejoy picked up 33 yards and on five rushes. Quarterback Jackson England completed 2 of 8 passes for 16 yards against two interceptions.
Buffalo (3-3) tied the Knights at 6 on Cameron Lovejoy’s 5-yard TD run to open the second quarter, but Tyler scored 16 straight points in the period to pull away.
The Bison gained 226 yards on the ground, but managed just 16 through the air.