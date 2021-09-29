CROSS LANES — The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, will open its doors — and landmark 70th anniversary celebration — to the public this weekend with 5K on-the-road and on-the-internet runs, a community parade and several other attractions in between.
The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department was founded on Oct. 8, 1951, by 12 community members. Located at 5380 Big Tyler Road, the TMVFD serves a 25-square-mile radius that encompasses approximately 26,000 Tyler Mountain and Cross Lanes residents. Its firefighters train weekly in-house, and they take a variety of classes to learn swift-water rescue, automobile extrication and other specialty areas to better serve their community. Plus, there is plenty of room for more to take up the TMVFD cause, one of its firefighters said.
“Your firefighters are all volunteers. We are here to serve you and the community,” TMVFD 70th Anniversary Committee Chairperson and firefighter Jamie Bero said last week. “We have probably about 20 people right now. We’re looking for volunteers in every area, including our Red Light Express, which does event planning, community service and planning.
“We’re also trying to reinvigorate our Junior Firefighter program, where 16- and 17-year-olds can participate in training and other opportunities.
“There is a spot for someone if they want to volunteer their time,” Bero said.
The community-friendly activities will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, beginning with a 5K Fun Run at 8 a.m. at the TMVFD station on Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Registration and race packet pick-ups will precede the start of the race, from 7 until 7:45 a.m. (Packet pick-ups will also be available on Friday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tyler Mountain Community Building.) The race entry fee is $20 per person.
Firefighters will wear their bunker gear during the run.
A virtual 5K Fun Run is also available. The registration fee for the virtual option is $25.
The 70th anniversary celebration will wrap up with a Tyler Mountain/Cross Lanes Community Parade at 3:30 p.m. The parade is open to anyone who wants to participate. The parade route will go from Perrow Presbyterian Church to the Nitro Marketplace. Lineup will start at 2 p.m. at the church at 5345 Tyler Mountain Road, with an overflow lot for lineup at Point Harmony Elementary School at 5312 Tyler Mountain Road. Candy distribution will be permitted along the parade route, organizers said. To register for the parade, contact the TMVFD station at 304-776-7963 or info@tmvfd.com.
- 8 a.m.: 5K Community Fun Run
- Noon: Open house, with coloring sheets, photos in gear, a station and equipment tour, a recruitment table, a gear display and information regarding upcoming TMVFD events.
- 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.: Firefighter demonstrations
- 1 p.m.: American flag retirement and disposal ceremony
- 2 p.m.: 70th Anniversary remarks by TMVFD Chief Justin Alford. Afterward, free cookies, cupcakes, hot dogs and drinks will be available while supplies last.