ELEANOR — Denys Pavlov had a choice to make last fall.
Then 16 years old, the Ukrainian boy had applied to be a foreign exchange student in the United States. He waited and waited, hoping for confirmation that he’d been accepted into the program.
While he waited, Pavlov attended high school for two weeks of his senior year in Ukraine. Eventually, Pavlov got the news he’d been longing to receive — he’d been matched to a home and a host family in America, and had a plane to catch. The only issue: it was leaving the next day.
Pavlov said he’d almost given up hope of making it to the United States.
“I had only 24 hours to decide if I’m going to take this chance or not,” he said.
He packed furiously, hurriedly said his goodbyes and quickly arrived at the airport. A short while later, Pavlov was home again — in Eleanor, West Virginia.
One year later, Pavlov sat in the living room of Shannon Priddy’s Putnam County home on a sunny fall Saturday, recalling that intense moment and the decision that changed his life.
Priddy, a longtime education specialist and teacher at George Washington Elementary School in Eleanor, signed up to host Pavlov for nine months while he attended Buffalo High School as a junior for the 2021-22 school year. That all changed on Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded invaded Ukraine.
The war has now lasted eight months. In the first six months of the conflict, Russia killed nearly 5,600 Ukrainian civilians, 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and displaced more than 6.6 million people, who now live as refugees in nations across the globe.
When the Russians invaded, Pavlov said he was coming home from baseball practice. He decided to check the news, and was greeted by reports of explosions and chaos in his native land.
Not wanting to disturb his friends or family, Pavlov waited before contacting anyone back home. He spent the night aching.
“I just wanted to give it a day and find out what’s going on, but of course, I was terrified,” he said. “That was a horrible day.”
Pavlov grew up in southern Ukraine along the coast of the Black Sea. At the time of the invasion, his mother, Svitlana Pavlova, and his grandmother, Maiia Pavlova, lived in Odessa. Located about 275 miles south of Kyiv, Odessa is the country’s third-most populous city.
Soon after the conflict began, Pavlov’s family moved to a small town outside Odessa, fearing the city would be a top target for Russia.
“Life just stopped February 24 in Ukraine,” Pavlov said.
Back in Putnam County, life went on. Pavlov attended school and went about his extracurriculars as he had done before, but his family and his country stayed in his thoughts. American high schoolers kept living life as Ukrainian teenagers volunteered for military service and were being drafted as reservists.
The cultural parallel hit hard.
“There was peace around me, but there wasn’t peace in my heart,” Pavlov said.
Living more than 5,000 miles away from home, Pavlov said he shared the pain of his fellow Ukrainians, but it was something he could only watch and read about.
“To this day, this is the scariest part,” he said. “You hear their struggles everyday, but you can’t do anything about it.”
Community steps in
When it became apparent the conflict was unlikely to be resolved quickly, the planning began to bring Pavlov’s mother and grandmother to West Virginia.
Pavlov could not go home. If he went back, he’d likely be drafted into the military. This did not bother him; he said he didn’t fear service and would do anything to help his country. The fear stemmed from never getting the chance to live and learn in peace.
Financially, it would be a long shot to get Svitlana and Maiia Pavlova on a plane to the United States, Pavlov said. Flights during the spring and summer out of the war-torn country were expensive and limited. Dealing with immigration services in America was another hurdle.
In April, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rolled out a streamlined program for Ukrainian refugees to live in the United States. However, the government would provide no financial assistance to these immigrants, and the program required Ukrainians to have a sponsor already in the country.
Priddy, Pavlov’s host father, agreed to take in the whole family.
The Pavlovas secured a costly flight to Europe, and then another to America.
On Aug. 14, community members in Eleanor hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the family. They welcomed Svitlana and Maiia Pavlova to West Virginia, and donated the event’s proceeds to the family’s living and travel expenses.
By the time his senior year in West Virginia rolled back around, Pavlov had transferred to Winfield High School. Now 17 and having lived a lifetime over the previous year, Pavlov graciously thanked the members of his community for everything they’d done.
“I would have never expected someone would care about me that much, ever,” he said.
Still standingThe past 13 months have been ones Pavlov says he’ll never forget. Now with his family residing safely with him in Priddy’s quiet Eleanor neighborhood, Pavlov said his mental condition has greatly improved. He’s been enjoying his senior year, and is currently in the midst of the college application process.
When asked what he wants to study in college, he said the answer changes each time the question is asked. He’s currently leaning toward architecture or macroeconomics.
Pavlov’s mother and grandmother do not speak English, so he does most of the translating around the house. When he’s not around, Priddy said he’s able to speak with them via his cell phone’s voice translation app. His grandmother is also blind and uses a wheelchair.
Now hosting an entire family as they search for permanent housing, Priddy has experienced much more than he signed up for. He’s enjoyed it all, he said, and plans to host another exchange student after Pavlov graduates in the spring.
Pavlov said he wanted to participate in the exchange program to experience American culture, widen his perspective of the world and his perception of people. He wanted to challenge himself.
He said he’d always thought of the United States as a free country, whose influence on the world seemed so vast through the eyes of a Ukrainian child. Pavlov said he used to dream about what is now his reality.
His first impression of the state and country was positive. The general friendliness people exhibited toward each other stood out instantly.
“I was impressed how people smile to each other, how people wave on the streets, how people treat each other with respect,” he said.
His impression after 13 months is “absolutely positive,” Pavlov said, and his community has made him “feel that I can really find myself here.”
At school, Pavlov presented to his fellow classmates teachings on Ukraine and its people and culture. Spreading Ukrainian culture to Americans was a goal of his since the beginning.
Freedom and peace are things Americans should not take lightly, Pavlov said. They are things that can’t truly be valued until they’re ripped away.
“Appreciate everything that you have right now,” he said.
Ukraine was a different country before Russia invaded in 2014, as well, Pavlov said. Their currency was strong and traveling was safe. There was little fear in 2013, which Pavlov pointed to as his favorite year as a child.
As Russia fought to annex Crimea, television shows and news shifted to constant war coverage. The economy began to struggle. He said his country entered a time warp that landed them 20 years in the past.
“Growing up as a child, I felt economical disadvantages that the war brought,” he said.
One day, Pavlov said he’ll return home, bringing with him all he’s experienced in West Virginia and the United States.
Some of the memories will last forever, he said, as the Mountain State will always be a second home. The basket he scored last season during Senior Night at Buffalo High remains treasured.
“Everyone was freaking out,” he said. “The gym was loud, and of course, everyone is taking pictures with you after the game. You feel like a celebrity.”
Another fond memory was tackling the roller coasters at Kings Island in Cincinnati, Ohio. It was his first time at an amusement park, but he said he had no fear in going on the tallest rides.
An avid photographer, Pavlov said he enjoys shooting the colorful mountains and trees of the Mountain State, as there isn’t much nature in south Ukraine. Shooting architecture and street photography remain his favorite work, however.
Pavlov said he primarily played soccer in Ukraine, so he’s thoroughly enjoyed his experience with basketball and baseball in America. He said there are more opportunities for American teenagers than in Ukraine in terms of a social life outside of school. Sports are one of the clearest windows into American culture, he said.
He also recently had the chance to speak with incoming Ukrainian exchange students. He said he sees the same things in them he once felt — the same questions and curiosities.
Pavlov said he remains proud of the Ukrainian people for uniting under Russian aggression. While the road to true freedom has always been long for them, he knows Ukrainians will never give up the fight. He wants Americans to never stop standing with Ukrainians.
Looking back at his own experience, Pavlov said it still remains a puzzle how everything has unfolded since the decision day last fall.
“It’s hard to understand now how my life changed so dramatically,” he said.