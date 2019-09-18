Courtesy of Sam Sentelle
The following is a synopsis of the Sept. 3 meeting of the Putnam Rotary. The club meets at noon on Tuesdays at Area 54 in Hurricane.
People are joining hands to battle the plague of drug addiction in West Virginia. And one of the growing signs of success is the Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care.
A $2 million grant to Marshall Health from Merck Foundation marked the beginning of Great Rivers, Tina Ramirez told Putnam Rotary this morning.
In less than two years, the program has brought together more than 70 agencies and organizations in Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha and Putnam counties. With drug addiction, Director Ramirez said, "A lot of times, the family is going through as much crisis as the patient."
The victims are often unable to help themselves, and people around them may not recognize the signs.
As Great Rivers encourages sharing of resources and strategies, there is a strong focus on education within communities. This includes hospitals, treatment centers, schools, first responders, police and churches.
Training is offered in administration of naloxone, a medication that quickly counters the effects of drug overdose. Hospital emergency rooms screen patients for drug use to treat symptoms of withdrawal.
"If you have that [information], you know that this may not be just a difficult patient. They may be going into withdrawal," said Ramirez.
"You need to be strict about cell phones and watch visitors closely. Someone is doing well, and then you find them overdosed in the bathroom. Someone brought them heroin in a pizza box when they came to visit."
Response teams are alerted quickly to overdose incidents - usually within 24 to 72 hours. Former addiction victims who have made recovery are assigned as counselors.
"Recovery coaches must have been in recovery themselves for more than two years," said Ramirez, "[That's] so they can talk one-on-one: 'I know where you've been. I know what your family is going through. Here are some things that can help.'
"The coach can help them navigate to a lot of different services, whether that's abstinence based, or long-term medical assisted treatment. Out-patient.
"If you don't react immediately," she said, "by the next morning you've lost them."
"There are weekly follow up calls: 'How are you doing this week? Is there anything we can do to help you now?'
"We have a food pantry, and we have a clothing pantry.
"After about three calls, the faith-based teams take over.
"We are now getting calls from family members before overdose happens. 'Could you please come in and talk with my son or daughter, to Mom or Dad?'"
Tina Ramirez may be reached at the Great Lakes office at 35 Chase Drive in Hurricane. Call 304-691-6858 or write ramirezt@marshall.edu. "We'll come in and talk to any group," she said.
An outpatient facility has been opened by Great Rivers to combine social and medical resources for substance abuse disorders. This is Project PROACT (an acronym for Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment).
"It's a one-stop shop," said Ramirez. "Over a thousand patients have been in it already in less than a year. Anyone can walk in. People walk in off the streets."
*************BREAKOUT*************
PROACT
For more information call 1-304-696-8700.
A physician's referral is not needed.