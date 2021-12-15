The board of trustees for the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc., elected new trustees and officers at its Nov. 4 meeting, according to a news release.
The board elected Cheryl Davis, from Charleston, to serve as chairperson; Michael Perkins, from St. Clairsville, Ohio, to serve as vice chairperson; and Judy Raines, from Bluefield, to serve as treasurer. The board also re-elected foundation staff members Jeff Taylor, of Hurricane, to serve as president; Kim Matthews, of Huntington, to serve as vice president; and Susannah Carpenter, of Charleston, to serve as chief financial officer. Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball continues to serve as the honorary chairperson.
The Trustees Elected at the meeting are the Rev. Jarrod Caltrider, the Rev. Teresa Markins and Patricia Mick.
Caltrider serves as pastor of Dunbar United Methodist Church and is a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
Markins serves as pastor of St. John United Methodist Church in Scott Depot and is a graduate of Marshall University, as well as Duke Divinity School.
Mick is a member at Trinity United Methodist Church in Talcott, West Virginia. She is a graduate of Concord University.
Additionally, UMFWV hired Meg Keller, a recent graduate of Marshall University, soldier in the West Virginia Army National Guard and prior public affairs specialist for the West Virginia National Guard, as director of communications.
