HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, are sponsoring the Annual Spring Festival, Crafts and Book sale event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.
Crafters and vendors with a wide variety of merchandise, jewelry, wood items, hand-crafted bags, unique fabric gifts and much more will be on sale.
Handmade chocolate-dipped Easter eggs have been constructed by at least two generations of ladies of Forrest Burdette beginning in 1969, a 51st anniversary. Vanilla, chocolate cream, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut and peanut butter dipped in white, dark or milk chocolate will be available.
There will also be baked goods and candies, hot dogs, barbeques and drinks for sale. Come visit with friends and look for gifts and decorations for Easter and Mother’s Day.
This is a long standing tradition for the Annual Spring Festival of Crafts, Books and Eggs at Forrest Burdette! For directions to the church, check out the web site, www.forrestburdette.com.
To place an advanced order or questions, call the church office, 304-562-5903.