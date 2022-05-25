CHARLESTON — Kanawha Valley standouts Lily Haught and Candace Morris kept good things going Friday at the Class AAA girls state track meet. And in the boys meet, University kept the revolving door spinning as far as team glory.
Three records also fell in the AAA meets, which concluded Friday at University of Charleston Stadium, with University becoming the seventh straight different team to earn a championship in the boys division, and Morgantown capturing the girls title.
Both team champs from Monongalia County relied on distance aces who posted three individual victories in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. Led by Larry Josh Edwards, University’s boys claimed the school’s first state track title in either division. Morgantown, which received a trio of distance wins from Irene Riggs, won its previous girls title in 2017.
It was also a profitable day for Mountain State Athletic Conference athletes, who won a combined 10 individual events — three by Huntington’s Noah Waynick in the boys meet and two each by Haught and Morris in the girls meet. The others went to George Washington’s Faith Smith (11-0 in the girls pole vault), Cabell Midland’s Michael Lunsford (52-6 in the boys shot put) and Huntington’s Markayla Moore (35-2 in the girls shot put).
Hurricane’s Haught and Capital’s Morris, both juniors, duplicated their winning efforts from last year’s girls state meet.
Haught won the 300 low hurdles Friday in a season’s-best time of 44.95 seconds and later added a victory in the 100 high hurdles in 14.87. She also won both events as a sophomore.
“It feels good,” Haught said, “but the pressure is on, though, for next year. I’ve got to keep working and keep going.”
Haught was asked if this year’s titles were easier or harder to accomplish than last season, seeing as she knew what had to be done to prevail but also wasn’t going to sneak up now on opponents.
“Having a target on my back, I’d say it’s harder for me,” Haught said. “At least because I don’t like that stuff where people are coming at me, all that pressure and stuff … I like the feeling of how it’s been.”
Morris matched last year’s victory in the girls 100 meters with a time of 12.33 seconds in the finals. She broke a 22-year-old record in the trials Thursday evening with a clocking of 12.04.
“I’m really happy and excited about that,” Morris said, “because I didn’t think I was going to do it.”
Morris also pulled off an upset later in the meet by taking the 200 meters in 25.76 seconds, nudging past Lorelei Bangit of Jefferson, who ran the same time. Morris didn’t even qualify for the event last year and entered this state meet having just the ninth-fastest 200 time among West Virginia AAA sprinters, but ran a scorching 25.46 in the preliminaries to qualify for Friday’s finals.
Unlike Haught, Morris felt that her exploits this season weren’t as difficult to pull off as last year.
“It’s easier,” she said, “because last year I was really nervous because it was like my first year of running. I didn’t have a ninth-grade season because of COVID, so it’s a lot better now.”
Waynick, also a football standout at Huntington and a Fairmont State commitment in that sport, won the 300 hurdles at last year’s state meet, but nearly doubled his scoring output this time around as a senior, leading the 300s in 39.75 seconds, the 110 highs in 15.44 and matching his personal best of 6-4 to also take the high jump.
He wound up with 31.5 points to match University’s Edwards as the high-point winner in the boys meet.
“Last year in the 110s, I came up a little bit short,” Waynick said of his fourth-place finish. “So I’ve been working all year, trying to get faster, trying to get better, trying to get my form better. So I came out, showed I put in the work and the results showed.
“Last year was the first year I ran and I did pretty good, so I knew this year people would want to come for me. So I had to work extra hard [in the high hurdles] and get even better in the 3s, then I added the high jump this year. So I’ve just been working on my craft every day.”
The other meet records were provided by Jefferson’s 4x200 relay team in the boys meet (1:27.80) and Morgantown’s Riggs in the girls 3,200 on Thursday, the opening day of the AAA meets, when she was timed at 10:14.16.
Riggs also led the 800 in 2:14.86 and the 1,600 in 4:51.25. University’s Edwards, her counterpart in the boys meet, posted sharp times of 1:56.12 in the 800, 4:13.30 in the 1,600 and 9:07.75 in the 3,200 for his three wins.
The only other double winner in either division was Wheeling Park sophomore sprinter Jerrae Hawkins in the boys meet. His victorious times of 10.54 and 21.48 seconds in the 100 and 200 meters, respectively, both threatened meet records.
Class A meet begins
Two records fell in the first hour of competition Friday evening during the opening day of the Class A state meet, held in 90-degree temperatures at UC Stadium.
First, Gus Morrison of Ritchie County soared 22 feet, 61/2 inches to win the boys long jump, and moments later, the Rebels’ Olivia Cress cleared 5-6 to take the girls high jump.
In all, nine finals were held Friday in the Class A meet, which resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with running events. The remaining field events pick up at 11.
Williamstown, the heavy favorite in the girls meet, took the first-day lead after four final events with 42 points, far ahead of second-place Tygarts Valley (11). In the boys meet, Ritchie County and Doddridge County are expected to battle for the top spot, and after five events, Ritchie leads with 31 points and Doddridge follows at 26.