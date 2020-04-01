HUNTINGTON — You’ve likely heard the variations of the old saying: Someone else’s trash is another’s treasure.
That is exactly what local residents are doing with upcycled furniture and other items. They take old or discarded materials and craft them into something with an entirely new narrative and lease on life.
Leslee Chafin, owner of Bella Consignment in Huntington, said the store’s mission is to transform someone else’s used and previously loved furniture into beautiful statement pieces.
“We want to have furniture in the store that can be upcycled and to give people ideas so they could do their own repurposing,” Chafin said. “And we want them to be able to use them differently than what their intended purpose is. You can find new purposes for things you already have.”
Chafin said she often comes across items in alleys, yard sales and other places. Items are also donated to the store. Bella Consignment provides inspiration in the store for those who want to purchase an upcycled item or at least gives them ideas on how they can do a DIY project. Chafin said people may not be able to come up with ideas on their own, and Bella Consignment’s goal is to be that local source of inspiration.
“Maybe you see a really beaten-up dresser, but the drawers are still in really good shape,” she said. “We’ll take the drawers out and put some legs on it, and you have a cute new coffee table or storage solution for your office. You can hang them on your wall and use them as shadow boxes. There are so many ways you can take an item and flip it. It’s so easy to take a piece of furniture and change it or repurpose it.”
The Bella Consignment team upcycles two to five furniture items per week. The process begins with an assessment of each item to determine if it needs some structural support or patching. Then Chafin decides which design elements would fit the piece and if a room can be staged to accompany the style, colors and overall aesthetic. The repurposing process then begins with a little elbow grease and love.
Chafin said upcycling caters to people’s personalities and stories while retaining the value of the upcycled item.
“It’s not just a piece of furniture at that point,” Chafin said. “It’s something you’ve taken control over and done how you wanted to do it. Everyone has different decorating styles. Some people decorate based on what they see in Better Homes and Gardens. Or maybe they look on Pinterest and go with what’s popular. People are constantly changing their motifs at home, and I don’t think there’s any one correct style. People decorate in country, traditional, eclectic, modern or something else. No matter what your style is, you can still repurpose items in your space.”
Additional benefits include a more sustainable community and economy, revitalizing small businesses and discouraging waste in landfills and to people’s budgets. In addition, people are able to utilize their creative outlets on upcycling projects.
Jessica Hudson, executive director of Dress for Success River Cities, said she combats stress by repurposing items at Dress for Success’ office and boutique, as well as her home.
She redid an antique buffet that someone donated to the boutique, giving it a new life as a jewelry display cabinet. She researched techniques and learned what would require the least number of supplies to turn it into a functional conversation piece.
“I found a design I really liked on Pinterest,” Hudson said. “The chalk painting covered up the imperfections and made it fit more within our space and theme. It was a good project to utilize my creative energies and repurpose something. You have to have time to do chalk painting because you have to blend it. It’s not something you can do in sections. So, I made sure I had the time to commit to it.
“I like the idea of not utilizing something for its intended purpose and thinking outside the box. I like seeing a before and an after. We are a society that values uniqueness and being different. You’re not buying this cookie-cutter piece of furniture. You’re creating something that is new and different. We look at reuse and recycling differently than we used to and want to be more thrifty with our purchases.”
In addition to upcycling furniture, some people choose to reinvigorate pieces of art. Holly Shivel, owner of Upcycled Art by Holly, finds discarded or overly loved prints at Goodwills, thrift stores, consignment shops and yard sales.
“The more beat up, the better,” Shivel said. “If it’s destined for the landfill, it is destined for my art studio at home. I have been upcycling old prints, paintings and pictures for over four years now. No medium is off-limits, as I have painted on old posters, vintage wedding pictures, driftwood renderings of the Last Supper and even art worth over $200. I didn’t know that before I painted on it!”
Currently, Shivel is working on pop culture, comic book and superhero themed projects for the upcoming Huntington Comic and Toy Con in June.
“I think this trend is going to catch on because we are all done with being a part of the masses,” Shivel said. “Individuality, in both decor and decorum, is catching on fast, and I hope to be front and center — holding a painting of Baby Yoda wanting some chickie nuggies. Along with bringing a new appreciation to art, and for encouraging people to love the old stuff again, I also enjoy connecting with people. You may think you have nothing in common with the controller who works down the hall from you, but I guarantee if you end up hanging a Superman print in your office, he will come talk. And maybe bring a doughnut.”