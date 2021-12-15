CHARLESTON — A Prichard, West Virginia, man faces hundreds of years in federal prison after a jury convicted him Thursday of defrauding Toyota of over $4.3 million.
James Pinson, 46, the owner of Big Blue Motor Sales — a Kentucky used car dealership — was found guilty after a three-day trial of three counts of wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft and two counts of conspiring to commit money laundering.
Pinson faces two to 220 years in prison at his March 3 sentencing. He will also be required to pay restitution of up to $4.3 million to Toyota, and all the property connected to his scheme is subject to forfeiture.
U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the trial and will be the sentencing judge, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said.
“The excellent work of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner and the National Insurance Crime Bureau resulted in this defendant being brought to justice,” Thompson said.
Two other individuals were named in the same indictment. Tammy Newsome, 55, pleaded guilty to a count of mail fraud in 2020. Charges against Gary Conn were dismissed in 2021.
Frank Russo and Kevin Fluharty, 60, of Hometown, West Virginia, were named in a separate indictment surrounding allegations in the case. Russo pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud. Fluharty pleaded guilty to mail fraud, but died Nov. 30 of natural causes, before his sentencing. A motion to vacate his conviction and dismiss the indictment is pending.
Thompson said the evidence at trial showed Pinson defrauded Toyota of over $4.3 million via a Toyota Customer Support Program. Participants in the scheme would buy Toyota trucks at wholesale prices through Pinson’s dealership at auction and fraudulently title the truck in the name of West Virginia and Kentucky residents, whose information he had taken from driver’s licenses he had obtained.
Evidence showed Pinson would misuse Toyota’s warranty extension program that offered to repurchase certain trucks with excessive rust damage for 150% of their value, as long as the trucks were owned by individuals and not a dealership.
The trucks would then be transferred from Big Blue Motor Sales to a car dealership in St. Albans, West Virginia. Russo was the service manager at the dealership and Fluharty was a notary public who authorized signatures of customers who sold their trucks back to the car manufacturer as part of the program, according to their indictment.
Fluharty was accused of falsifying the final repurchase documentation by allowing the co-defendants to forge the false owners’ signatures on the final documents.
They would receive cash bribes to do so as part of the scheme, the indictment said.
Toyota issued 350 checks in the names of the false owners between 2013 and 2015, and Pinson forged signatures on all 350 checks and deposited them into his own bank account. Pinson then used the money from the fraud scheme to buy more Toyota trucks at wholesale to run through the scheme again.
Pinson further used the money from the fraud scheme to purchase a beach house in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, Thompson said.