SAN ANTONIO — Marshall baseball nearly pulled off a series win over one of Conference USA’s best teams, but the Herd couldn’t hold off UTSA in the end.
UTSA scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth to overcome a deficit, earning a walkoff 5-4 win over the Thundering Herd in San Antonio on Sunday afternoon.
Marshall (20-26-1, 9-15 C-USA) led 4-3 going into the final inning, but UTSA was able to get to Herd closer Ryan Capuano.
Capuano recorded the first out, but a walk and a single preceded a wild pitch that gave UTSA (32-16, 16-8 C-USA) runners on second and third with one out. Josh Killeen hit a sacrifice fly to tie it up at 4 while producing the second out.
Marshall had a chance to force extra innings, but with the game on the line, UTSA’s Shane Sirdashney delivered a single up the middle to plate Austin Ochoa with the game-winning run, giving the Roadrunners the win and the series.
UTSA jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Marshall plated three runs in the second inning. Travis Sankovich’s double scored Daniel Carinci before Luke Edwards brought Sankovich and Geordon Blanton home with a two-run double to produce a 3-2 advantage in the second inning.
The lead stayed there until the top of the fifth inning when Kyle Schaefer towered a solo home run to center field to bump the lead to 4-2.
However, Killeen’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame brought it back to a one-run game.
Marshall out-hit UTSA 12-7 in the contest with Sankovich, Edwards, Carinci and Ryan Leitch each having two hits apiece.
The Herd left 11 runners on base in the loss, though.
Marshall returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a contest at Morehead State. The Herd’s next C-USA action will be in next weekend’s three-game series at Old Dominion, starting Friday.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.