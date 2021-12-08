SAN ANTONIO, Texas — UTSA built a four-score lead and had to fend off a furious rally by Western Kentucky to hold on for a 49-41 win over the Hilltoppers in front of 41,148 fans at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday night.
In a game that featured more than 1,100 yards, it was a last defensive stop for UTSA that won the game for the Roadrunners.
Western Kentucky had a chance to tie after taking over at its own 22 with 1:05 left and the Hilltoppers drove beyond midfield, but Bailey Zappe’s desperation pass at the end of the game was intercepted.
While much of the focus coming in was on Zappe and the offense of Western Kentucky, UTSA’s balanced attack of quarterback Frank Harris and running back Sincere McCormick led the Roadrunners to their first Conference USA title.
Harris accounted for 292 yards and three touchdowns while McCormick rushed for 204 yards and three scores in the win.
McCormick’s 17-yard touchdown with 10:17 left in the third quarter produced a 42-13 lead and it appeared that the Roadrunners were running away with the title.
However, Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe led the Hilltoppers to 21 straight points, which cut the deficit to 42-34 with 11 minutes left in the game.
Harris temporarily got the Roadrunners back on track with a touchdown toss to J.T. Clark to push the lead back to two scores, but Zappe found Jerreth Sterns for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 3:58 left that made it a one-score game.
Zappe threw for 577 yards and four touchdowns while Sterns, who set the Conference USA single-season record for receptions, caught 10 passes for 179 yards and two scores. Mitchell Tinsley also caught nine passes for 173 yards and two scores for the Hilltoppers.
Both teams will find out their bowl destinations on Sunday afternoon.
