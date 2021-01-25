The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, Jan 5. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
“People are very anxious to get the COVID vaccine,” Cindy Farley told Putnam Rotarians today. “We want to get everybody immunized as quickly as possible. We have had clinics at the PCHD and vaccinated from a waiting list every week with all the vaccine we have been allotted.”
Farley is board chair for the Putnam County Health Department and the volunteer job has turned into a major responsibility for her. “I spent several hours in the office helping answer the phone and they never stopped ringing.
“We answered as many calls as we could. We know that people are upset that they can’t get through to register for the vaccine.
“We set up a process for online registration as the best way to get on the waiting list. Folks can go to our website (pchdwv.org) and register though the COVID link on that site. In addition, we post updates to that site and our Facebook page ‘Putnam County WV Health Department’”.
The pandemic is on everyone’s mind, she added, but the health department has other duties also needing attention. “We still have to do checks on restaurants, people need water samples, sanitation issues and we are still giving flu shots.
“In the meantime, wear a mask, wash your hands often, social distance.”
Addendum
Gov. Jim Justice announced that, beginning this week, all West Virginia residents that meet the age criteria will go to vaccinate.wv.gov to register for their COVID-19 vaccination. Upon completing registration, individuals will be added to a centralized Wait/On-Call List managed by the WV DHHR. A DHHR representative will contact individuals directly to schedule appointments as vaccine supply is received from the Federal government and distributed to clinics in their region.
NOTE: If you have already signed up for a Wait/On-Call List with a county health department, you do not need to register on vaccinate.wv.gov. Existing Wait/On-Call list individuals have already been added into the State’s system.