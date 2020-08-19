Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HURRICANE — Valley Cakes & Café had its Grand Reopening on Saturday morning, Aug. 15, at Valley Park.

The shop, locate at 3 Valley Park drive, is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesdays, and closed Sundays.

The store specializes in baked goods ranging from custom-made celebration cakes to pies, pastries, specialty cupcakes, and even ketogenic diet options.

Follow Valley Cakes & Café on Facebook for the daily specials, or call 681-233-1400.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.