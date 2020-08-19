HURRICANE — Valley Cakes & Café had its Grand Reopening on Saturday morning, Aug. 15, at Valley Park.
The shop, locate at 3 Valley Park drive, is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesdays, and closed Sundays.
The store specializes in baked goods ranging from custom-made celebration cakes to pies, pastries, specialty cupcakes, and even ketogenic diet options.
Follow Valley Cakes & Café on Facebook for the daily specials, or call 681-233-1400.