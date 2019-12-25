TEAYS VALLEY — Valley Health has expanded its presence in Putnam County with the addition of Teays Pediatrics to its family of health centers, according to a news release.
Pediatrician Ann Lambernedis, M.D., FAAP, nurse practitioner Jessica Allen, FNP, and all other Teays Pediatrics staff members remain with the practice.
“We are excited about the collaboration with Valley Health knowing that it will bring the availability of additional services to the children we have been serving,” Lambernedis said in the news release.
In addition to improved connections to specialized services such as behavioral health, dentistry, optometry, pharmacy and WIC, she added, “We will even be able to offer qualifying patients access to a Sliding Fee Scale Discount Program to help with the cost of care.”
The new Valley Health pediatrics center specializes in care for infants and children through young adults. It accepts patients by appointment and can also accommodate walk-in patients.
Valley Health-Teays Pediatrics, located at 111 Great Teays Blvd., Suite 101, in Scott Depot, is Valley Health’s fourth Putnam County site. The organization also operates Valley Health — Teays Valley, a family medicine practice; Valley Health — Hurricane, a Family Medicine, OB/GYN and Behavioral Health practice; and Valley Health — Putnam WIC, a resource for breastfeeding and nutrition support.
Valley Health Systems, Inc., a HRSA-funded and deemed entity, operates a network of nearly 40 non-profit health centers and public health programs in southern West Virginia and southeastern Ohio. The organization has been a Tri-State leader in the delivery of quality, patient-centered primary healthcare services since 1975, and today provides care to more than 75,000 patients each year. For a complete list of Valley Health’s services and locations, visit www.valleyhealth.org. To learn more about HRSA and how the agency supports community health initiatives like those at Valley Health, visit www.hrsa.gov.