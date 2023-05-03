The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE — According to Valley Health Systems officials, not having health care coverage could soon be a reality for thousands of Medicaid recipients.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act was in place and provided continuous enrollment provisions. This allowed individuals to maintain Medicaid coverage without having to renew their eligibility every few months. At the end of 2022, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which set March 31, 2023, as the end of the continuous Medicaid enrollment practice. The “unwinding” is now underway, and recipients must again qualify for Medicaid. Nearly 200,000 West Virginia and southern Ohio residents will go through the unwinding practice.

