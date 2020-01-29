Hurricane — A board-certified family nurse practitioner is joining the team of providers at Valley Health-Hurricane.
Nurse Practitioner Erin Nethercutt will help strengthen the women’s health team at the Hurricane office, according to a news release from Valley Health.
“We’re excited to bring Erin on board to strengthen the women’s health services we offer,” Dr. Andrea Kellar, a practitioner in obstetrics and gynecology, said in the news release. “Erin’s knowledge and skills will help assure continued growth for our practice.”
Nethercutt’s clinical expertise developed over 13 years at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where she served in various roles, including charge nurse, clinical preceptor, superuser for computer programs on labor and delivery, and transport nurse for high-risk maternity patients.
She earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Walden University in 2018 and is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
To schedule an appointment with Nethercutt at Valley Health — Hurricane, patients may call 304-760-6040.
In addition to women’s health services, the Hurricane health center offers primary care, behavioral health, and on-site lab services.
Nethercutt’s versatility also will allow Valley Health to utilize her skills on occasion at other primary care sites, such as the network’s new walk-in clinic at Fruth Pharmacy on Oakwood Road in Charleston. The new site will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries. Advance appointments are not required, but can be scheduled by calling 304-352-1191.
For a complete list of Valley Health’s providers, services and locations, visit valleyhealth.org.
Other information, including Valley Health news, also is available by following Valley Health’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WVvalleyhealth.