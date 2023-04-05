TEAYS VALLEY — Valley Health Teays Pediatrics’ QuickCare service has extended its weekend walk-in hours to be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
QuickCare provides urgent care for Valley Health patients and new patients experiencing minor injuries and illnesses, according to a news release.
Valley Health Teays Pediatrics’ QuickCare offers same-day sick appointments during business hours Monday through Friday and seasonally on Saturdays between November and March for cold and flu season.
At Valley Health’s QuickCare locations, patients can seek out medical care for various non-life and non-limb-threatening conditions and injuries, including: sprains, sore throats and ear infections, urinary tract infections, mild asthma, rash without fever, minor burns, minor cuts that require stitches, insect bites, nausea and dizziness, and sports physicals. This service also extends to patients who are unable to get a same-day appointment with their primary care providers.
Valley Health’s QuickCare telehealth services can also save patients a trip to the health center.
The Teays Pediatrics’ QuickCare will be staffed by pediatricians, pediatric nurse practitioners, and physician assistants from across the Valley Health system. Teays Pediatrics will be the ninth Valley Health site to offer QuickCare services, in addition to East Huntington, FoodFair, Huntington, Fort Gay, Milton, Oakwood Road, Teays Valley, and Wayne locations.
QuickCare visit notes and information for existing Valley Health patients will be immediately available to their primary care providers through Valley Health’s integrated patient portal, Epic. Patients who are registered for a MyChart account may also review their appointment notes and more using the Valley Health MyChart mobile applications, available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or our MyChart website: https://mychart.valleyhealth.org/.
Valley Health Teays Pediatrics is located at 111 Great Teays Blvd., Scott Depot.
