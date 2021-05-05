HURRICANE — May is National Foster Care Month, which has been celebrated annually since 1988 to show appreciation and gratitude to foster parents across the nation.
With more than 6,800 youth in foster care in the state, West Virginia has a great need for foster parents and will use the platform of foster care month to inspire West Virginia families to rise to the challenge.
Mission WV chose the theme “More Than A Foster Youth” to showcase youth in foster care as individuals as opposed to statistics. Youth in residential foster care were given the opportunity to paint self-portraits and describe themselves with one adjective. The youth described themselves as funny, sassy, gnarly and brave.
The self-portrait art will be displayed in outdoor exhibits across the state throughout May and June. Frameworks Marketing Director, Kylee Hassan, says the purpose of this exhibit is to show that these children are more than kids in foster care.
“Children and teens in foster care are so much more than the labels given to them by society,” Hassan said in a news release. “Instead, children in foster care are intelligent, creative, passionate, determined — to name a few adjectives.”
Those interested in viewing the display locally will be able to view the art in Hurricane at Valley Park through May 14. Throughout May and June, the exhibit will rotate to three additional locations throughout West Virginia.
If you have ever considered becoming a foster parent to a child or teen in need, now is the time. Mission WV provides statewide information and resources to help foster and/or adoptive parents become certified with an agency. If you would like to learn more and receive information about foster care and/or adoption, contact Mission WV at 304-512-0555, email fosteradopt@missionwv.org or visit www.missionwv.org.