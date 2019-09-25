Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to senior Nick Vance of the Winfield High School football team.
The Winfield Generals are off to a tremendous 3-1 start to the 2019 football season. After suffering a week 1 loss to cross-town rivals, Hurricane, the Generals have stormed back into the playoff picture with three convincing wins in a row against Herbert Hoover (28-21), Chapmanville (48-13), and Wayne (37-0). A top reason for their success has been the re-emergence of senior quarterback Nick Vance.
Vance suffered an ankle injury during his sophomore campaign that cost him a large chunk of the season. It lingered into his junior year and affected his ability last season. Finally, Vance is healthy once again and it’s showing in his play on the gridiron. Through 4 games, Vance has passed for 703 yards and threw for 4 TDs and rushed for 506 yards and ran for 5 TDs.
“I think from the start of the year, we have put in the time and have improved each practice. We look at practice as opportunities to get better and try not to take any of that time for granted. I think that shows our work ethic and motivation levels for this season,” said Vance.
He continued to note that the work was not done yet. “We still have a long way to go. We want to make it as far into the playoffs as we can and try to give ourselves a shot at a deep run.”
Craig Snyder, Winfield’s head coach, had nothing but glowing remarks for Nick, stating, “Nick’s a good athlete and he produces for us, but he’s also a leader. This is his second year as a team captain, and I think that says a lot about his leadership qualities that his teammates voted him in two years in a row. He’s a very humble kid and is probably an even better student than he is an athlete, which speaks volumes about him.”
It’s always a difficult thing for a young athlete to experience injuries and battle back to get on the field, and Vance noted that it makes it that much sweeter knowing how far he’s come to recover and be ready for his senior year. He noted that his inspiration comes from his Christian faith and his Lord, Jesus Christ and recognizes that as filling him with the hope, courage, and determination to make it back to field for this last high school season.
Nick has been playing football since the age of 6 and has enjoyed the brotherhood of his teammates the most during his long relationship with the game.
His favorite professional player is Peyton Manning. He has maintained a 4.0 throughout high school and is an active member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Beta Club. He plans to attend Marshall University next fall and pursue a career in nursing.
