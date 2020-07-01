ELKINS, W.Va. — Nathaniel Vance, of Scott Depot, has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Davis & Elkins College after participating in Senator Leadership & Scholarship Day in a virtual platform.
Vance, a graduate of Poca High School, was selected from a group of the 37 highest-achieving high school seniors accepted to attend D&E this fall.
Vance is the son of Daniel and Lisa Vance of Scott Depot.
At Poca High School, Vance’s academic honors include membership in the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars. He was also a member of the varsity basketball team and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
At D&E, Vance plans to study biochemistry and will be a member of the Senator basketball team.
To be eligible to compete for a Leadership Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA. Students were also required to submit a list of outstanding leadership honors or awards they have received and describe three skills that have strengthened them as a leader. Students vying for the scholarships participated in interviews and submitted an essay of no more than 500 words consisting of a personal statement outlining their interests, life experiences, goals and commitment to leadership.
