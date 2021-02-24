Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.