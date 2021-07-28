From a record and results standpoint, a 1-6 finish over its final seven games isn’t a favorable indicator of how much Winfield’s girls basketball program grew from the beginning of the 2021 season to the end.
And it’s also not a fair indicator either.
Because grow the Generals did despite a rugged closing schedule. But even in that stretch, the improvement was evident as Winfield went on the road and knocked off a Ripley team it had lost to twice in the regular season and pushing eventual-Class AAA state champion Nitro into overtime in a sectional final. Winfield led throughout most of that contest and after the deflating near-miss, fell on the road at Logan in a regional co-final.
Yes, the Generals finished 7-11. But no team in the area and beyond likely had as much to replace as the Generals lost their top seven scorers from the 2019-2020 campaign that saw the team advance to the state semifinals before the COVID-19 pandemic nixed the rest of the state tournament.
DJ Williams was an assistant on that squad and took over as head coach last year, giving a young team that contained only one senior a year ago, some familiarity at the top.
“What people have to understand is, is that going into those games we didn’t have any varsity starters,” Williams said at the Lady Wildcats Summer Shootout at Nitro High School last week. “It’s just a testament to our girls for plugging away and listening and listening and I think the Ripley game, it was like a light switch. Like, ‘Oh, this stuff does work.’”
Navigating a tough schedule with a completely inexperienced team was tough enough, but the pandemic also wiped out last year’s three-week practice period, pushed back the regular season and put teams across the state in limbo in terms of scheduling and rescheduling games and practices.
So, perhaps no team was more glad to see the return of events like last week’s at Nitro than Winfield was as a team with nearly its entire roster back from last season now has the chance to gel, grow and learn with a full offseason at its disposal.
“They’re super excited about next year and having the opportunity to have an actual offseason and have actual time before the season starts,” Williams said. “From our standpoint, the thing is just the experience part of it. They’re getting the opportunity to play varsity games and last year with the season modified, we didn’t get to play that many varsity games. They’re getting the opportunity to see how fast it can be and to work on plays and stuff, so it’s just a great opportunity for them to have that actual playing experience which, with COVID, we just didn’t get a chance to have.”
Point guard Meghan Taylor led the way in scoring after transferring in from Nebraska a year ago, averaging 14.5 points per game in her sophomore season. Behind her was a fairly balanced attack with Mianna Oglesby (6.9 points per game), Sofia Lopez (6.8), Kennedy Schilling (6.5) and Lindsey Moore (6.3) each contributing consistently as well. All four of them will also return this year.
Even with her scoring exploits, Williams said he expects even more from Taylor this season and said she’s already stepping up to that challenge.
“Everybody looks at Meghan Taylor from a scoring standpoint, but I’m more impressed with her this summer because she’s becoming more of a leader,” Williams said. “I didn’t name her a captain last year because I told her she needed to be a leader on the court. This year when we played up at Kentucky Christian and we brought our freshmen, she kept her composure, she was helping those girls out and I’m really impressed with that for her and it’s only going to make us better on the court.”
Speaking of freshmen, again, there’s a good number of them for Winfield as seven soon-to-be ninth graders have participated in the three-week period. That brings the current roster to 21, a big number these days in the world of West Virginia high school basketball.
It’s certainly a good problem to have and Williams said high number of players has already produced competitive practices that could pay dividends this winter.
“The more, the better,” Williams said. “That makes our practices competitive because when they’re out there playing against each other and people get up in their face — I tell them all the time, ‘Nobody cares who you are, they’re not going to play buddy ball with you.’ If we have that many in practice and they’re competing all the time, then when they’re able to get into the game it will just translate over.”