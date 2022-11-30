The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

5fa5c2a04c8e7.image.jpg

Virginia utility regulators approved wastewater treatment and compliance upgrades Monday for the John Amos power plant (pictured) in Putnam County and the Mountaineer plant in Mason County that they previously had denied. The West Virginia Public Service Commission already had approved the upgrades for the coal-fired plants, which were requested by Appalachian Power.

 File photo | HD Media

Virginia utility regulators have reversed their denial of federally required wastewater upgrades requested by Appalachian Power for two West Virginia coal-fired electric generation plants.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission on Monday approved wastewater treatment and compliance investments of $63.5 million for the John Amos plant in Putnam County and $21 million for the Mountaineer plant in Mason County.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.