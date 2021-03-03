SUTTON, W.Va. — This year’s West Virginia Envirothon will be a first-ever virtual competition and will be held April 15-16, according to a news release.
The Envirothon is a conservation education program and competition for students in grades 9 through 12. The West Virginia Envirothon focuses on five subject areas: aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife and a current environmental topic.
By participating in the Envirothon program, students learn about West Virginia’s diverse ecosystem and how they can help conserve and protect it for future generations. Teams consist of five members and a teacher/adviser who guides the team. More than $15,000 in scholarships and prizes are expected to be awarded in 2021.
The top five winning teams in the state are awarded scholarships, and the winning team is automatically entered into the NCF-Envirothon competition.
The 2021 competition is in Lincoln, Nebraska, and runs from July 25-July 31.
Teams can register with Heather Duncan by phone at 681-247-3013 (office) or by fax at 304-263-4986. Teams also can register by mailing their information to: Heather Duncan, 151 Aikens Center, Suite 2, Martinsburg, WV 25404.
The registration deadline is Monday, March 15. For more information, visit http://www.wvca.us/envirothon/.