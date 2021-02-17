St. ALBANS — Litter bugs Jason Garretson.
As such, the nearly lifelong St. Albans resident organized a community clean-up effort via Facebook earlier this month that resulted in tidy dividends in his city.
On Saturday, Feb. 6, at Garretson’s social media request, approximately two dozen St. Albans residents pitched in to pick up, bag, and remove a copious amount of litter that had accumulated behind the St. Albans Kroger and Kmart stores off MacCorkle Avenue/U.S. 60.
By the time they were done with their open-air, litter-removing labor, the volunteers had collected 43 bags of trash and four tires from the property.
Some of those who took part in the clean-up belong to the West Virginia Litter Getters, a volunteer group Garretson founded last summer. Customarily, the group gathers to clean up rivers and riverbanks — such as the Coal River — in and around the Kanawha Valley. Garretson provided bags, gloves and tools for the volunteers who showed up to help.
“I had so many volunteers, I don’t know all their names — they just kept showing up,” he said last week after the clean-up.
Among the volunteers was fellow West Virginia Litter Getter Diane Simmons-Lumadue, who said, “We are just a group of people picking up others’ trash on the roads and rivers.
“West Virginia has a terrible problem with litter which needs addressed by government officials desperately. There needs to be places for people to dump trash legally besides over the hills of our beautiful state. People don’t care anymore and it’s so sad,” Simmons-Lumadue said.
Garretson said he started the Litter Getters last July after he and some friends attended the Tour de Coal river float. They were taken aback by the inconsideration of others who had visited the area. “It was an absolute mess, the way people had thrown their trash there,” he said. “And it started from there. I’ve cleaned up some areas before, but something told me to start a group.
“I’m the administrator, but there are some diehards in my group who always show up.”
He said the Litter Getters have also “adopted” and maintain two miles of highway at the lower end of Lower Falls at the end of Strawberry Road.
Garretson met with St. Albans Mayor Scott James on Feb. 8 to discuss the matter of further beautifying the city.
“It’s all good,” Garretson told his West Virginia Litter Getters colleagues on Facebook afterward, “and we are working towards my goals. He seems to want to help us any way he can.
“Me cleaning up St. Albans was never about nobody doing their job; my mission was to try to bring the community back together and get people involved and have something to appreciate, knowing they had a part in.”
“It’s greatly appreciated,” James said after the meeting. “For any community to reach the goals that they have, it’s going to take everybody — it’s going to take the city and it’s going to take the citizens.
“We appreciate what they did last Saturday and what they continue to do. The Litter Getters have been doing a great job. Outside the city limits, they helped with the clean-up of Lower Falls on Strawberry Road. They bagged more than 100 bags of trash,” the mayor said.
James said he and other city officials are also working with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program toward achieving a cleaner St. Albans. “We’re trying to get a REAP dump trailer for Jason to utilize at places outside city limits. Anything inside of city limits, we’ll take care of.”
“As soon as the weather breaks, we’d like to get back out and do some more things,” Garretson said. “I ordered some road safety signs to use during the litter cleanups. They cost $460, but once I mentioned it on the group’s Facebook page, I had that amount within six hours.
“We’re going to work on old West Main Street,” he added, “and eventually we’re going to try to clean up Coal River Road.”
The group maintains a page, “West Virginia litter getter,” on Facebook, for anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about its projects.