Virus Outbreak Pfizer Kids
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium.

 Pfizer via The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia grandparents who are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren ages 5 to 11 can receive a $150 school voucher if they are vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.

The program is through the Healthy Grandfamilies vaccination incentive program. To receive a voucher, the family must be enrolled in West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies program at healthygrandfamilies.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for use by children ages 5 to 11.

All vaccine-eligible members of the family must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vouchers can be used for school supplies, the Governor’s Office said in a news release.

About 19,000 West Virginia children live in households with a grandparent as primary caregiver, according to the Healthy Grandfamilies organization.

