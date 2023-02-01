The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ELEANOR — The 2023 West Virginia Food Truck Festival will get underway at noon and continue until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Eleanor Park and Fairgrounds in Putnam County.

Sponsored by the West Virginia Food Truck Festival, the Town of Eleanor and the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the fourth annual festival will feature — along with a select group of food trucks — artisan vendors and demonstrations, a corn hole tournament and live music.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.