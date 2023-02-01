Garth Williams and Sharona Ieremia prepare food at the Island Fix Polynesian and Jamaican food booth at the West Virginia Food Truck Festival in Eleanor in 2022. The 2023 festival returns to Eleanor on Saturday, April 22.
ELEANOR — The 2023 West Virginia Food Truck Festival will get underway at noon and continue until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Eleanor Park and Fairgrounds in Putnam County.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Food Truck Festival, the Town of Eleanor and the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the fourth annual festival will feature — along with a select group of food trucks — artisan vendors and demonstrations, a corn hole tournament and live music.
