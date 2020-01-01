In 2017, women made up only 11% of the information security workforce, according to Danielle Cox, chief information security officer at the West Virginia Office of Technology.
Numbers like those prompted Gov. Jim Justice to push for West Virginia’s participation in the nationwide Girls Go CyberStart competition, designed to encourage high school students to explore careers in computer science and security.
“Diversity is good in the workplace, and you want to have different points of view and different skill sets to round out a working team for cybersecurity,” Cox said Monday. “So, this is a great opportunity for young women specifically to get involved and see what types of careers are out there within cybersecurity.”
Justice announced West Virginia’s partnership with the SANS Institute, creator of Girls Go CyberStart and the largest provider of cybersecurity training worldwide, last week in a press release. The state has been a participant in the competition since 2018.
“Over the past few years, the Girls Go CyberStart competition has been a fun way to introduce hundreds of young ladies across West Virginia to a profession that still offers an abundance of opportunities for highly qualified people, especially women, and we hope that this competition inspires some of our participants to launch a career in this great field,” Justice said in the press release.
The competition is open to women in grades 9-12, Cox said, and groups can have multiple teammates, or as few as one person.
“They (the students) have to have a teacher or adviser within their school, whether they’re public private or home school, to form a team,” Cox said.
There are four main phases of the competition beginning with registration, which can be completed on the program’s website, girlsgocyberstart.org, now through Jan. 31, 2020. Cox said the second phase, CyberStart Assess, runs from Jan. 13 to Jan. 31 and allows teams to participate in 15 activities to gauge their skillsets.
Students competing are eligible to win various amounts of cash prizes and other privileges, even during the assessment period, Cox said.
“For every five girls that compete, the school gets a license so others students can compete, no matter their gender,” Cox said.
The third phase of the program is the competition, where teams solve puzzles and challenges to advance and earn points, learning skills to complete these obstacles as the game progresses. The three high schools in the state with the most participation will win cash prizes of up to $1,000, Cox said, and other prizes, such as MacBooks, will be awarded, as well.
Students from the top high schools will then compete against states nationwide in the final phase of the program, with the opportunity to receive other scholarship-based awards.
Cox said she hopes to see more young women interested in cybersecurity in the future and hopes the competition will lead students to pursue careers in information technology.
Marshall University offers multiple programs in information technology, from digital forensics to engineering. In spring 2019, a Women in Cyber organization was formed to support female students in these fields and incoming freshmen.