CHARLESTON — Now with eight programs around the state, a West Virginia House of Delegates committee on Wednesday originated a bill to make the Family Drug Court pilot program permanent.
Originated by the Committee on the Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse, the bill would make the pilot program permanent and would remove language prohibiting someone whose parental rights have been terminated from future participation in the program. Boone County Circuit Court Judge Will Thompson testified that just because someone loses their parental rights to one child doesn’t stop them from having more children, and the current language excludes them from the program.
Like adult and juvenile drug courts, family drug treatment court works with adults who find themselves in the criminal justice system as a result of substance use disorder. Family court participants have an adjudicated child abuse or neglect case.
Eight programs have been started around the state since 2019, with three starting this spring. According to the state Supreme Court, so far, 109 people have been served, with 22 already graduating. There have been 148 children served, 38 children reunited with parents and 20 permanently placed back with their parents.
Thompson said pre-COVID-19, the program was finding a lot of success because it provides support to the person needing help. His Boone County program has seen 16 graduates so far and 16 children reunited with their families.
“If I can get someone engaged in the first 30 days, they are going to be successful,” Thompson told the committee.
The pandemic has made it harder. Court was suspended for a while at the start of the pandemic and picking back up with virtual meetings is not the same as the human interaction of face-to-face meetings, he said.
Thompson said one key to the program’s success has been the personal interaction. Each court has a dedicated Child Protective Services social worker. The small group size permits the CPS worker to dedicate more time to the cases. For example, Thompson said his CPS worker volunteered to spend Christmas supervising a mother so she could spend time with her child. The CPS worker can get him information in a week that used to take several weeks.
“I’d give him a raise if I could,” Thompson said. “That’s been very helpful.”
To take the program statewide, Thompson said there has to be buy-in from the judges. He said there is interest out there, but it also takes extra time on the judges’ part, which makes some reluctant.
“I do this for the thank you at the grocery store, or those two babies right there,” Thompson said, pointing to a photo of new healthy babies born to a mother from his program.
Thompson said a stipend might help more judges be willing to help.
Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, stated his strong support for the bill. He said the creation of the pilot program was among the most important things the committee has passed since its creation two years ago.
“When we get this statewide, imagine the lives of the families and children we are going to affect,” he said. “And while we don’t like to think of it in these terms, we are legislators and we have to — the money we’ve saved in incarceration costs is tremendous.”
It costs over $26,000 annually to house one person in corrections. Adult drug court costs about $5,000 annually, said Stephanie Bond, director of probation services for the West Virginia Supreme Court.
There are 26 adult drug courts serving 46 counties in the state. More than 1,500 people have been served by adult drug court. Last year, more than 900 adults were served, with 188 graduates, 177 employment gains, five continuing education and 11 healthy babies born.
The originating bill will go to the House Judiciary Committee for approval.