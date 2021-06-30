CHARLESTON — With six days until it was set to expire, the West Virginia Senate on Thursday voted to keep a temporary flat rate for the cost of incarcerating people in the state’s regional jail system.
The Senate approved the bill keeping the flat rate in place until 2022 in a quick, unanimous action during the first day of a special session.
The measure, Senate Bill 2023, had advanced to the House on Thursday afternoon, but as of press time, the House had not reconvened to take up the bill.
Without action from lawmakers, county and municipal governments would have to find ways to cover an almost 14% increase in the rate they pay to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to incarcerate people in the state’s 10 regional jails beginning July 1.
The Senate approved the measure with six days left before the rate would increase from $48.25 per inmate, per day, to potentially $54.88 per inmate, per day, based on the most recent calculations by the State Budget Office.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said state lawmakers had heard from their county commissioners about the per-diem rate.
“It doesn’t matter what part of the state you live in or what party you’re in,” Trump said. “I’m pleased there’s going to be bipartisan support for this. I’m really happy the governor included it in the call for this session. This bill is really going to help the fiscal circumstances of all 55 counties in West Virginia.”
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, said he shared Trump’s sentiments, but warned lawmakers have more work to do than extend the flat per-diem rate for a year.
“I think it’s important for us to realize this is a ball that we’re going to be able to kick it down the road for a fiscal year (but is) eventually going to blow up on us,” Romano said. “We’ve got to address the regional jails problem and address it effectively and permanently, or we’re going to bankrupt our counties.”
Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday added a bill addressing the expiring per-diem rate to his call for a special session, four days after he issued the initial call.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, is the lead sponsor for the bill.
As of Thursday, there were 5,400 people incarcerated in the state’s regional jails, which collectively are equipped with 4,265 beds, according to a COVID-19 testing report Division of Corrections officials filed with the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The Legislature also is considering a bill (House Bill 203) that will provide $9.4 million to be allocated to the Division of Corrections for “current expenses,” as well as an additional $22.5 million to Corrections for “Capital Outlay and Maintenance.”
Approximately $15 million of the Capital Outlay and Maintenance funds would be required to go toward rehabilitating Anthony Correctional Center in Greenbrier County, which has been closed since May 2018 due to mold issues at the facility for juvenile offenders.
The House Finance Committee approved House Bill 203 on Thursday evening.
County commissioners have expressed frustration with their ever-growing jail bills for years. Recent measures taken by the Legislature, including bail reforms and the flat per-diem rate, have decreased some costs, but haven’t alleviated the financial burden on local governments.
Since the flat rate took effect, county governments have saved a combined $15.7 million, Mike Coleman, director of administrative services for the Department of Homeland Security, told the Legislature’s Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority on June 8.
Counties have also saved $18.8 million from a provision in the law that shifted the cost of incarceration from counties to the state, beginning the day an incarcerated person is convicted of a crime, Coleman said.
The Legislature has kept the per diem at $48.25 since a 2018 law that restructured the administration of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. That law, which expires July 1, also required the State Budget Office calculate the actual cost of incarcerating a person based on the costs of the past three years.
Those most recent calculations put the actual cost to incarcerate a person in West Virginia’s regional jails at $54.88 per day.
The Legislature is set to reconvene for the second day of its special session Friday.