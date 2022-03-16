CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature on Friday finished passing legislation that would weaken a driving-related incentive for high schoolers to stay in school and complete course work.
House Bill 4535 now heads to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature or veto.
Current law generally bans the following students from getting their driver’s licenses until they’re 18: those who drop out without then pursuing a GED; those who exceed 10 unexcused absences in a row; those who rack up 15 unexcused absences overall in a school year; or those who aren’t making what current law calls “satisfactory academic progress.”
Satisfactory academic progress means completing course work sufficient to graduate within five years, or by age 19, whichever comes first.
But these dropouts, absent or struggling students have the right under the current rules to a hearing before a public school or private school official, whichever is applicable.
These school officials can allow students to nonetheless get their driver’s licenses due to “circumstances beyond (their) control” — defined as health, family responsibilities, needing a job to support themselves or others, or anything else that school officials, in their sole discretion, deem a valid excuse.
If signed, HB 4535 will allow students to drop out at 17 and still get their licenses, without any exemption from school officials needed. Seventeen is the allowed dropout age across West Virginia except for in Cabell and Monroe counties, where it’s 18 and the bill would have less effect.
Academically struggling or absentee students 17 or younger would no longer be at risk of being barred from driving. Instead, they would be at risk of getting “restricted” licenses if they violated the school attendance and satisfactory academic progress requirements.
These licenses would constrain them “to driving for work or medical purposes or educational or religious pursuits,” as the legislation puts it.
The Senate passed this version of the bill Wednesday with no opposition and only Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, absent.
The House of Delegates agreed to the Senate’s amendments Friday. The House then passed the bill, 90-7.
The “no” votes were from delegates Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam; Phillip Diserio, D-Brooke; Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio; George Miller, R-Morgan; Dave Pethtel, D-Wetzel; Evan Worrell, R-Cabell; and Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall.
Absent were delegates Roy Cooper, R-Summers; Joe Statler, R-Monongalia; and Steve Westfall, R-Jackson.
House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, was the bill’s lead sponsor. Her introduced version would have gone further by completely nixing the school attendance and academic requirements to obtain a driver’s license.