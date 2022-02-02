CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Judiciary Committee has pushed forward two bills in the past week that, if passed, would fill in gaps in the law to better protect victims of sexual extortion or revenge porn.
Senate Bill 86, sponsored by Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, calls for the creation of a criminal offense of sexual extortion and sexual extortion by a person holding a position of trust, supervisory authority or disciplinary power over another person, or the attempt to do so. Also sponsoring the bill is Amy Grady, R-Mason; Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha; and Mike Caputo, D-Marion.
Woelfel said the bill was important to fill gaps in the law as West Virginia continues to seek out what it can do for victims of sexual offenses.
“It’s a bipartisan bill that puts West Virginia at the forefront of advocating for our sexual abuse and in this case felonious sexual exploitation,” he said. “There are prosecutors in the state that feel the state does not provide them with clarity.”
The bill states that a person who intentionally coerces, threatens to injure or causes injury to the character, person, employment or property of another person or their family with the purpose to engage in sexual activities is guilty of a felony and should be imprisoned for one to five years.
If the accused holds a position of trust or authority over their victim, the sentence would be for three to five years, the bill says.
The penalty for extortion would also be increased from a one- to five-year prison sentence to one to 10 years. Attempted extortion, currently a misdemeanor, would also become a felony, with a sentence of one to five years.
Nancy Hoffman, the state coordinator for the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services, applauded the bill and commitment by the Legislature in recent years. Hoffman said they found a hole in the law last year when a college student in her last semester said her student placement adviser said he would not pass her unless she had sex with him.
“She wouldn’t graduate. She would have to explain all that to her parents, and it cost her another year of college. When they called me I looked at the code and I thought, ‘She has no protection,’” Hoffman said. “These are the kinds of gaps that you all are filling. It’s real life situations and real difficult.”
The bill passed the committee Thursday and will be presented to the floor on another day.
Woelfel is also a sponsor of a bill that would establish civil remedies for victims of revenge porn in West Virginia, which was pushed forward by the Judiciary Committee last week.
The first reading of Senate Bill 452, also sponsored by Grady; Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers; and Sen. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, will happen on the Senate floor Friday and would permit civil remedies for unauthorized disclosure of intimate images or video showing sexual organs or a person engaging in or the subject of sexual contact when the image was created or obtained when the subject had reasonable expectation of privacy.
A person whose private images have been shared and who suffers harm from the actions of the images’ disclosure without their consent could sue for the greater value of economic and non-economic damages or statutory damages up to $10,000. They could also receive an amount equal to any monetary gain made by the defendant from the disclosure of that image, as well as punitive damages.
The law creates exceptions for when the image is shared for law enforcement or legal purposes, for medical treatment or education and if someone had good faith in reporting or investigating the matter.
Lawsuits must be filed within four years of the incident and the victim’s identity can be sealed from the public with a court order.
If it passes into law, it would take effect July 1.