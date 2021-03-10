CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate has now passed three bills aimed at making it easier for cities to deal with abandoned and dilapidated buildings.
On Friday, the body passed Senate Bill 368, which authorizes the state Department of Environmental Protection to establish the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program. Using a fund established in the bill, the DEP program would assist counties and municipalities to implement redevelopment plans that will, at a minimum, establish prioritized inventories of structures eligible to participate in the program, offer reuse options for high-priority sites, and recommend actions county commissions or municipalities may take to remediate abandoned and dilapidated structures in their communities.
The bill establishes a special revenue account for the program. Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, lead sponsor of the bill, said there are federal grants for dilapidated housing that could be put into the fund. The funds can be used to demolish buildings or remediate property.
The bill also establishes an additional solid waste assessment fee, increasing in increments from 20 cents per ton in July to $1 in 2025. The additional fee will be distributed on a per capita basis to each county or regional solid waste authority based on the most recent population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau. The proceeds from this fee are to be expended for the reasonable costs of administration of the county or regional solid waste authority including the necessary and reasonable expenses of its members, and any other expenses incurred from refuse cleanup, recycling programs, litter control programs or any other locally important solid waste programs deemed necessary to fulfill its duties.
Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said as the city attorney for the county seat of Wellsburg, 75% of his time is dealing with dilapidated and abandoned housing. The town of less than 3,000 people cannot afford to tear down buildings and track down owners.
“If we can do things on the state level to help create funding to help municipalities do this, I think it’s extremely necessary,” Weld said. “Take a little town like Wellsburg. They have 15-25, somewhere in that area. They just need torn down, but sometimes you can’t even find the owners. I have one right now that is owned by an Israeli native who now lives in Thailand … I’ve called Thailand to track him. I can’t. What do you do? It becomes the city’s responsibility. Sometimes people just don’t have the means to do it.”
Weld said if it’s an issue in Wellsburg, it’s certainly an issue elsewhere.
The Senate has also passed Weld’s bill, SB 311. The bill permits urban renewal authorities to purchase or otherwise acquire land, like land reuse agencies, also known as land banks. Weld said it’s currently permitted but it’s a cumbersome process.
Both bills complement Senate Bill 42, the “zombie properties” bill. That bill allows municipalities and counties to begin court proceedings to force foreclosure to either begin or continue along if the property in question is deemed “unsafe, unsanitary, dangerous or detrimental to the public safety or welfare.”
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, said this bill fills a hole in the toolbox for dealing with dilapidated housing and will allow places like Huntington to improve their neighborhoods by providing more green space and increased property values.
SB 42 has been double-referenced in the House of Delegates to the Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Committee, then the Judiciary. SB 311 is double-referenced to the Political Subdivision Committee, then Judiciary. SB 368 was reported to the House on Friday and will be committed likely Monday, March 8.
Versions of SB 368 and 311 have passed the Senate in previous years but died in the House.
Weld said he hopes the bills pass, but there is even more work to be done. He said he’d like to work with the West Virginia University Land Use Law Clinic to reform the state’s tax sale process.