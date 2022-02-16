If it becomes law, the bill will eliminate the soda tax in July 2024. The soda tax has supported West Virginia University’s schools of medicine, dentistry, nursing and other health programs since the 1950s.
In place of soda tax revenue, WVU Health Sciences will receive $14 million from state insurance tax revenue under the bill.
The soda tax generates about $14 million annually for WVU, Senate Finance general counsel Jeff Johnson told senators earlier this month.
In addition to WVU, Marshall University’s School of Medicine will receive $5.5 million in insurance tax revenue and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will receive $3.9 million, or about 40% of each school’s total state appropriation, Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, congratulated Tarr for the “pretty extraordinary achievement” of repealing the soda tax.
“There have been many in the Legislature for a long time who recognize that singling out a single product like soda pop for a special tax has been unfair, of course, the use of which was put to something that we all valued,” Trump said Thursday. “After years of really wrangling with this by the Legislature, the Senate Finance chair has figured out and negotiated a way to get it done.”
If the bill passes the Legislature, the money from the soda tax will go to the state’s general revenue fund until it expires.
The Legislature created the soda tax in 1951 to pay for the construction of a then-new health sciences center and university hospital for WVU.
WVU’s School of Medicine moved into the Health Sciences Building in 1957 and the university’s hospital opened in 1960, according to the School of Medicine’s website.
As of today, the 1951 law still stands for the soda tax to provide “revenue for the construction, maintenance and operation of a four-year school of medicine, dentistry and nursing of West Virginia University.”
It’s exactly that language that SB 533 eliminates from state law.
The bill now moves to the House of Delegates for consideration.
