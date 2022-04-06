CHARLESTON — The state of West Virginia reached a $26 million settlement with one pharmaceutical company a week ahead of what could be a two-month-long trial in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement with opioid maker Endo Health Solutions during a news conference last Wednesday.
Morrisey was ready to personally deliver opening remarks in the ongoing opioid lawsuit against three other pharmaceutical companies: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is owned by Johnson & Johnson.
“We go into this with a serious sense of purpose, with a great deal of preparation,” Morrisey said Wednesday. “We want accountability. That is what we’re focusing on.”
The state of West Virginia will receive a lump sum payment of $26 million, and Endo officials have agreed that the company will not make any “false or deceptive statements about opioids or any opioid product, not encourage the use of opioids for pain treatment and will not promote opioids or opioid products through sales representatives to physicians, speakers’ bureaus, sponsoring of medical programs and third-party advocacy programs, among other things.”
The settlement money, as well as any future opioid settlement money, will be deposited into the West Virginia First program fund.
A memorandum of understanding is circulating among county and municipal governments for their approval to establish the program, which Morrisey said Wednesday could be functioning by June. The memorandum of understanding was established under the supervision of the Mass Litigation Panel.
The program will consist of an 11-member board, five of whom will be appointed by Gov. Jim Justice and confirmed by the Senate, The Herald-Dispatch reported in February.
The remaining seats will be filled by one member in six different opioid regions throughout the state. Morrisey’s office will appoint an executive director with experience in health care, finance and management to run day-to-day operations.
The foundation will receive 72.5% of any settlements or judgments, and 24.5% will be allocated to local governments. The remaining 3% will be held in escrow by the state. The foundation will start with a $10 million seed fund, sourced by the state’s settlement with McKinsey and Co., according to the report.
The lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies originally were filed in Boone Circuit Court in 2019, but have since been moved before West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel.
The trial is taking place in Kanawha Circuit Court.
The trial, which was set to begin Monday, will be a bench trial.
The Herald-Dispatch previously reported the lawsuits allege the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioid medications.
The state also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risks of prescription opioids.
These lawsuits are similar in nature, but entirely separate from a federal court case brought by the City of Huntington and the Cabell County Commission.
The City of Huntington and the Cabell County Commission claimed three drug distribution companies — AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson — played a substantial role in fueling the substance abuse epidemic in their communities by distributing millions of pills to pharmacies in the area and failing to flag what the local governments said were unusual or suspect orders for such large quantities of pills compared to the population of the area.
Attorneys for the drug distributors argued their clients have complied with federal laws and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration regulations, and aren’t liable for the epidemic.
Arguments in the two-month bench trial for that case concluded in July 2021, and parties await a verdict from Senior U.S. District Judge David Faber.