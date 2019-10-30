NITRO -- From chili to chihuahuas and beers to beagles, the 2019 edition of the Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales Beerfest and Chili Cookoff promises a doggone good time for all appetites and pedigrees next month.
Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales will take place from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Living Memorial Park, 20th Street and Second Avenue in Nitro.
Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales is an official International Chili Society chili cookoff competition to support Dog Bless, an area dog rescue group. The winners of the chili competition, for both homestyle and vegetarian varieties, will advance to represent Wagging Tails, Dog Bless and the City of Nitro at the World Chili Cookoff Championship.
Tickets to sample the chili entries will cost $1 apiece.
Organizers say the Nitro Ales craft beer festival is historically the final craft beer festival of the year in the Kanawha Valley. More than 40 craft beer varieties will be on tap to sample.
This year, the festival will offer a deluxe VIP experience for beer buffs, with early entry beginning at 11 a.m. A party tent with gated entry to a micro home-brewing seminar will be on site, and VIP ticket-holders will be able to indulge in a tasting of exclusive beers. Limited to 100, the $50 VIP advanced tickets include access, an event T-shirt and bag, a wristband, an 8-ounce tasting cup with unlimited pours and 10 chili tickets.
The Marietta, Ohio-based band OYO is scheduled to perform folk, country, bluegrass and rock tunes during the event, which, according to the Wagging Tales and Nitro Ales website, will be held rain, snow or shine.
A 5K Run/Walk will also be held prior to the cookoff and beerfest, enabling a stroll or run along Nitro’s 21st Street and around Ridenour Lake that morning.
The race will start at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 and end in front of Living Memorial Park. Participants will follow 21st Street to Ridenour Memorial Park and continue along the designated trail around the lake, residential neighborhoods and back down 21st Street to the finish line. Volunteers will be located throughout the course to help runners and walkers along the way and provide directions, if needed.
The pre-registration entry fee is $25. The entry fee is $35 for entrants who register on the morning of the event. The entry fee includes an event T-shirt, a bib with chip and number and eligibility for prizes. Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers and runners in each of the following age divisions: 0-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older. A special award will be given to the largest registered team.
To register in advance or find out more about the 5K run/walk, visit www.tristateracer.com
Event beneficiary Dog Bless is made up of volunteers who have rescued, fostered, transported, provided medical care for and found new homes for more than 3,900 dogs since its start in 2012. More information about Dog Bless is posted at www.facebook.com/dogblessadvocacy.
For tickets or additional information about Wagging Tales and Nitro Ales, visit www.nitroales.com