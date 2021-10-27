NITRO — Fire up your taste buds for Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales, Smoke on the Water Edition Chili Cookoff.
This annual chili cookoff takes place Saturday, Nov. 13, on 2nd Avenue and 21st Street at Living Memorial Park in downtown Nitro. Between noon and 4 p.m., the public is invited to sample delicious chili, tasty beer, visit vendor booths and enjoy music. The event is a fundraiser for Dog Bless animal rescue and HospiceCare.
The cookoff is officially sanctioned by the International Chili Society in the Traditional Red, Verde (Green Chili) and Homestyle categories, with the winners representing Nitro in the World Chili Championships in 2022. The Local Heroes category is open to military, veterans, police, firefighters, and all first responders. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded for Homestyle, Red and Verde Chili, People’s Choice Chili, Best Booth Decorations, Most Patriotic and Local Heroes Chili.
HospiceCare strives to enhance the lives of individuals living with a life-limiting illness and their families by providing quality, compassionate medical, emotional and spiritual care. Hospice programs focus on easing pain and discomfort.
Dog Bless, a local animal rescue group comprised entirely of volunteers, has rescued more than 4,000 dogs since its start in 2012.
In addition, the annual Local Heroes chili category will be re-named in honor of the late CPD Cassie Johnson.
Music will be provided on the Living Memorial Stage throughout the day by Randy Dameron, a longtime local radio announcer.
A Dog Bless 5K Run will take place on the morning of the event, with registration at 7 a.m. and the start at 8 a.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.