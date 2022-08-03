HUNTINGTON — Huntington area residents are invited to join the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease. Blue is for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s; yellow is for those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s; purple is for those who have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s disease; and orange is for anyone fighting for a cure.
“More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said regional walk manager Jenny Folwell.
In West Virginia alone, there are more than 39,000 people living with the disease, and in Ohio, more than 200,000. Thousands more serve as caregivers to those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
To register, visit act.alz.org/hunt2022 and look for the Huntington Walk Facebook page. Registration is free.
