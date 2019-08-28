CHARLESTON — Fighting cancer is hard; fighting childhood cancer is even harder. Imagine, as a parent, grandparent or family member hearing the news that your child or loved one, who can barely tie their own shoes, has been diagnosed with this life altering disease.
As a child, your world view is bright and full of endless possibilities. Your future has yet to be placed on track, and your life is insulated from the dangers of the world.
Pediatric cancer takes so much from our youngest and most precious patients. Either as a small child or a young adult that child is no longer nave to the problems of the world. They face tough challenges that come along with being a young cancer patient. Friends, school and sports are often replaced by doctor visits, sick days and chemotherapy treatments.
On Sept. 7, the CAMC Foundation will host a Walk for Hope in Downtown Charleston (1250 Smith St., behind Appalachian Power Park) to support the CAMC Children's Cancer Center.
The Walk for Hope is a 2-mile walk where registrants and teams will participate to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer and the children being treated here in our community.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. Walk starts at 9 a.m. The cost is $20/adult and $10/child. Register at www.give.camcfoundation.org/walk.