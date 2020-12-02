The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, Nov. 7.
“This is a fancy bridge, Daddy!” a toddler called back to his family. They were were hiking on the new Walter Nature Trail near Red House.
In the era of pandemic quarantine, the toddlers, along with the rest of us, are turning to camping, hiking and other outdoor recreational activities to avoid cabin fever.
When the heirs of Esther and Norman Walter donated the area off north W.Va. 34 for public use, Putnam Rotarians joined with the Parks Board and the nonprofit Rivers to Ridges, headed by Lowell Wilks, to take advantage of opportunities to develop the property.
Wilks brought in a team from the National Civilian Community Corps, AmeriCorps, a cadre of young volunteers. The NCCC team already has built another walking trail in Nitro between the elementary school and Ridenour Lake.
Building materials for the Red House project were provided by the Eric J. Tarr family businesses.
Our excited toddler on the “fancy bridge” was the first person to make use of the crossing installed on the Walter trail by Rotarians and the AmeriCorps NCCC work crew.
The trail makes a mile loop from a convenient parking area for the Walter Nature Park.
The parking area is a half mile down Wilkie Road from W.Va. 34. Wilkie Road turns to the right from Route 34 about 3.5 miles north of Route 62.
Rotary president Brandon Porter has announced that the Walter Nature Park is a continuing project for the local club. “We want to place some benches on the trail,” he said, “and we will place some signs at points of interest to identify plants and wildlife habitats in the area.”