The Putnam Herald
HURRICANE - At just 15 years old, and with several years of scouting eligibility ahead of him, a Hurricane teen has already earned the highest rank possible in Boy Scouts of America.
Sam Warner was officially conferred his Eagle Scout rank during a ceremony at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, Sept. 15.
According to Scoutingmagazine.org, the average age of Eagle Scouts in 2016 was 17.35 years (17 years, 127.5 days).
Warner, a freshman at Hurricane High School, is a member of Boy Scouts Troop 236, which is based at Forrest Burdette. For his Eagle Scout project, he created a prayer garden at the church. He planned, developed, raised money and gave leadership to others from start to finish in his service project, which he completed in June.
"Working with the church's trustees, he designed, created a materials list, developed and oversaw a budget, purchased materials and coordinated work crews," his mom, Sarah Warner, said. "Sam led work crews consisting of volunteers from the church, Troop, and youth in the site prep, landscaping and installation of benches."
In addition to being active in Scout Troop 236 in Hurricane and a member of the Hurricane High School Cross Country team, Sam Warner is also a member of Forrest Burdette Memorial UMC.
He is the son of Scott and Sarah Warner of Hurricane; he is the grandson of Janet Warner of Lake Floyd, West Virginia, and the late Samuel W. Warner and Martha and Joseph Cordray of Fairmont, West Virginia.