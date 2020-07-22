CHARLESTON — Capitol Market’s popular “Let’s Get Cooking” program, starring local celebrity chef Paul Smith, will be heading to the web for a new monthly series, beginning this week.
Instead of before a live audience at the market, the first of five cooking shows will air on Capitol Market’s Facebook page at noon Tuesday, July 28, and will feature The Pitch Burger and Homemade Pickles using ingredients and tips from Capitol Market’s small businesses and farmers.
The show is hosted by Chef Paul Smith and sponsored by AARP-West Virginia. Segments of the cooking show are taped and will be paired with a live introduction and a live question and answer segment at the end of the show.
By utilizing Facebook Live and YouTube platforms, all of the “Let’s Get Cooking” shows can be viewed at any time, even if you can’t catch us the morning the episode airs. The “Let’s Get Cooking” show is sponsored by AARP-West Virginia and Capitol Market, a local nonprofit public market.
The tentative schedule for other “Let’s Get Cooking” web programs includes noon Tuesday, Aug. 25, and noon Tuesday, Sept. 29.