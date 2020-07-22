Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CHARLESTON — Capitol Market’s popular “Let’s Get Cooking” program, starring local celebrity chef Paul Smith, will be heading to the web for a new monthly series, beginning this week.

Instead of before a live audience at the market, the first of five cooking shows will air on Capitol Market’s Facebook page at noon Tuesday, July 28, and will feature The Pitch Burger and Homemade Pickles using ingredients and tips from Capitol Market’s small businesses and farmers.

The show is hosted by Chef Paul Smith and sponsored by AARP-West Virginia. Segments of the cooking show are taped and will be paired with a live introduction and a live question and answer segment at the end of the show.

By utilizing Facebook Live and YouTube platforms, all of the “Let’s Get Cooking” shows can be viewed at any time, even if you can’t catch us the morning the episode airs. The “Let’s Get Cooking” show is sponsored by AARP-West Virginia and Capitol Market, a local nonprofit public market.

The tentative schedule for other “Let’s Get Cooking” web programs includes noon Tuesday, Aug. 25, and noon Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.