HUNTINGTON — Just more than one year ago, Marshall University quarterback Grant Wells started his climb to becoming the Thundering Herd’s starting quarterback.
It was a situation Wells was thrown into with the sudden departure of two-year starter Isaiah Green, but Wells successfully made the transition, throwing for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 10 games.
Those numbers made Wells a Conference USA first-team selection and the league’s Freshman of the Year in a season in which the Herd made it as high as No. 15 nationally in rankings.
The accolades did not come without their share of speed bumps, though — especially at the end of the year when the Herd dropped three straight and Wells struggled with accuracy issues.
Since the end of the season, Wells has used those struggles as motivation and teammates rave that Wells has elevated his game both from a physical and mental standpoint to be a much better leader for the Herd in 2021.
“You can tell that Grant’s grown up a lot,” Marshall receiver Talik Keaton said. “Last year he was a redshirt freshman and he had the jitters and stuff, but now he goes about the day like he’s been doing it — not a big-head type of way, but he’s just more confident.”
Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette agreed with being able to see that Wells seems different, too.
“He’s not a freshman anymore,” Mollette said.
Well, technically, Wells is, thanks to the NCAA’s granting of another season.
That makes Wells a third-year freshman — one of many oddities produced by COVID-19 and the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility.
Regardless of his designation, Wells wants to be the veteran in the room and everyone the team looks to when in search of leadership.
It is an area that he has emphasized in recent months.
Wells said there is a big change in how he approached things at this time in 2020 while trying to earn the starting quarterback position as to now when he knows that he is expected to fill that role on Sept. 4 when the team opens the season at Navy.
“To me, it’s a totally different mindset that I had last year,” Wells said. “Last year, I was really focused on earning that job and focusing on myself. Now, I know that this is my team.”
That leadership starts in all aspects — watching film with the staff, in the weight room and especially while going out and getting extra work in with receivers against the team’s defensive backs.
Wells said knowing where he’s going with the ball and explaining to his receivers what he’s seeing out of coverages is one of the biggest growths he’s had.
Again, that comes down to confidence and added experience.
“I can work with the receivers and get that same mindset with them,” Wells said. “What we’re working on right now is going to pay off in November and December.”
Wells and the Herd do not have many off-season workouts left now.
Fall preseason practice begins in less than two weeks on Aug. 5.