HURRICANE — The red-braided, freckle-faced Wendy's logo has been iconic for hamburgers since 1969 in Columbus, Ohio, and for several decades in Hurricane.
Wendy herself showed up to help cut the ribbon on a new Wendy's restaurant at 30 Pointe Place, Hurricane, on Monday, July 29. The restaurant mascot was joined by employees and managers along with local government representatives like Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards and County Commissioner Ronald Foster to celebrate the franchise's new investment in Hurricane.
"The new Wendy's location on Teays Valley Road is a great addition," Mayor Edwards said. "While their old location had been a staple in Teays Valley for years, this new location will be so much better, especially for the ease getting in and out of their lot. I took a tour of the new facility today and was amazed at how different, and open, the kitchen and preparation areas are. It just seems to be much more efficient than the older designs. Also, the eating area was wonderful as well."
Franchisee Justin "Juice" Schmidt said that's just the impression the Schmidt Family Restaurant Group - a Portsmouth, Ohio-based franchise that operates 40 Wendy's restaurants in southern Ohio Kentucky and West Virginia - was aiming for with the new location. It features the brand's contemporary "Image Activation" design with revitalized decor, comfortable seating and other amenities.
"We are excited to bring this new Wendy's dining experience to Hurricane," Schmidt said in a news release.
"We're excited to invest in this new restaurant for our Team Members and our Guests. We think everyone will love it."
The interior showcases open, bright dining areas, with multiple seating options and dining room enhancements like music, TV and consumer WiFi. Adding to the overall experience are backlit static menu boards and a Coca-Cola Freestyle featuring over 100 different beverage options.
The Wendy's ribbon cutting was sandwiched between several other new business openings in Hurricane this summer, ranging from furniture restoration to health care facilities to Nova Salon and Spa, which will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 2, at 3520 Teays Valley Road.
Wendy's investment of building a new store in an existing market is a vote of confidence for the local economy.
"I'm looking forward to the continued growth we are seeing and will continue to see in Hurricane and throughout Putnam County," Edwards said.