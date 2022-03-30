HUNTINGTON — A former garment factory in West Huntington is now a space for creative endeavors.
Through various enterprises and programs, the West Edge Factory brings together arts and culture with economic development in West Huntington.
The factory, on Vernon Street, is facilitated by Coalfield Development. West Edge opened over a decade ago with one of its goals as bringing arts and creative businesses together.
Gina Milum, the operations and outreach coordinator of Coalfield Development, said she first became aware of the organization’s mission at a community meeting in 2014. She grew up near the factory building and raised her family in the neighborhood. Now she helps bring arts to the West End corridor. She said she’s never been happier.
The artistic aspect of the community space, such as the addition of a black box theater and artist studios, drew her interest in being part of Coalfield, she said.
In 2021, Mountain Mindful, which is housed in the West Edge Factory, merged together two enterprises, the Saw’s Edge woodwork shop and the Sustain U clothing and print shop. Mountain Mindful features products made by local craftsmen and artisans that are sold online.
“These guys can do anything,” Milum said.
Some of the wood is taken from deconstructed houses and repurposed into projects, such as desks, toys and more. Woodworkers at West Edge built a cabinet for the City of Huntington’s 150th anniversary time capsule, which was closed last year.
Creative placemaking, or finding the intersection of artistic creation and economic development that the community would be drawn to, was key to sustaining enterprises in West Edge, said Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll Inc. One example was to bring Sustain U in the building because of the history with the Corbin Ltd. garment factory.
The use of creative placemaking provides community members a way to take control of opportunities, Kemp said.
“We want to involve people in the neighborhoods that we’re working in … in what happens here in the future,” Kemp said.
In addition to supporting business enterprises in the factory, the space is used by community groups for arts programs and activities. Currently, a black box theater is being installed in the factory building. Having that style of theater, which is a simple space with moveable seating, has been a goal for West Edge from the beginning, Milum said. Performances inside can range from a small acoustic set to a larger production. When finished, the theater can seat more than 300 people, she added.
The West Edge Factory is already used by theater groups, such as Alchemy Theatre Troupe. Milum said Coalfield worked with the troupe to get ideas on what the theater would need. In addition to the staging area, there will be dressing rooms and backstage space for performers.
Another tool for artists that is being installed in the West Edge Factory is a series of artists’ studios, which will give creatives a dedicated space to work. Artists, which will be selected through an application process, will have 24-hour access to the studios. By June, the studios will be active, said Kemp.
Milum said Marshall University is home to a great arts program, but graduates need a local place to work in order to stay in Huntington. That’s where the studios come in.
“There’s such a need for that here. And we’re going to be able to help to fill the gap that we have,” she said.
Some of the studios are in the turret of the factory, the only two-story space in the former factory. The floor below features an art gallery that displays work from artists who applied to be a mentee of West Edge’s artist-in-residence, Sassa Wilkes.
West Edge has also been the site of community-oriented arts projects and workshops. Recently, artists of various skill levels met to work together on a canvas that will be the base of a public art project. Kemp said several months of public workshops have been scheduled through a National Endowment for the Arts. At the end of the workshops, Wilkes will take pieces from the workshops and create public art pieces with them, Kemp said.
Appalachians have long had a tradition with arts and craftsmanship, especially in skills such as embroidery and whittling, Milum said.
“That was all art, but Appalachians didn’t really see it in a lot of cases as art. But then when you make people aware of some of the things that they’ve been doing all of their lives and haven’t thought of as being art, then people start to become artists,” Milum said.
After that connection, some think about bringing the entrepreneurial aspect to their creations, she added, bringing arts and the economy together.
“Anywhere the arts go, the community improves,” Milum said.