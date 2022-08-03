The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — State lawmakers adjourned late Friday after the Senate and House failed to agree on a bill to ban nearly all abortions in West Virginia.

Negotiations between senators and delegates soon will begin in conference committee to resolve remaining disputes over the bill. The House refused changes the Senate adopted late Friday, the most significant, the removal of criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions.

Joe Severino covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

