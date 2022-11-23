CHARLESTON — Two Putnam County organizations are among 12 recipients of West Virginia American Water’s second annual Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Grant Program.
The company will invest $15,000 in organizations seeking to develop and implement programs, training and community-related projects that promote and foster inclusion, diversity and equity in communities across West Virginia.
Among the local recipients is Hurricane-based Mission West Virginia, which will receive $2,500 to support the Affirmation Care Package Program.
“The grant from West Virginia American Water will allow us to provide Black and minority youth with care packages that reflect their image and culture and encourage positive self-worth,” Rachel Kinder, FrameWorks Director for Mission West Virginia, said in a news release. “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to build self-confidence and affirm the worth of youth who are experiencing foster care with items selected specifically for them.”
West Virginia American Water’s community investment committee reviewed 23 grant applications for programs, events and initiatives across the state. Twelve organizations were selected to receive a share of a total of $15,000 in funding. Other awardees include:
Walking Miracles Family Foundation (Scott Depot): $1,000 to support the Care Assistance Program
West Virginia State University (Institute): $1,000 to support the Cultural Diversity Reading/Writing Workshop Series
BridgeValley Community and Technical College (South Charleston): $1,000 to support National Disabilities Awareness Month Programming
Children’s Therapy Clinic (Charleston): $2,500 to support the Social Skills Project
Heart and Hand Outreach Ministries (South Charleston): $1,000 to support the Weekend Meal Bag Program
INROADS (Charleston): $1,000 to support leadership development programs for diverse high school and college students
Rainbow Pride of West Virginia (Charleston): $1,000 to support social and educational events for community building, awareness and visibility for West Virginia’s LGBTQ community and its allies
Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (Charleston): $1,000 to support the Artist Financial Education Program
The Healing House (Charleston): $1,000 to support the Minority Impact Initiative Program
West Virginia Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (Charleston): $1,000 to support the Community Rehabilitation Program
West Virginia Humanities Council (Charleston): $1,000 to support a rebuild and redesign of the traveling exhibit “Born of Rebellion: West Virginia Statehood and the Civil War”
“Investing in organizations that are developing inclusion, diversity and equity-related initiatives is a key component of our community engagement strategy,” said Bradley Harris, senior external affairs specialist at West Virginia American Water and American Water inclusion, diversity and equity executive council member. “Through this grant program, West Virginia American Water shows its continued commitment to helping create inclusive and welcoming communities across the Mountain State.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.